Well-known attorney challenges favorite to win in Florida’s 16th congressional district race

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He may be the toughest opponent that Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan has ever taken on for Florida’s 16th Congressional District, which includes parts of southern Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Democrat David Shapiro, the well-known Siesta Key attorney who has practiced in that area for nearly three decades and a man actively involved in community affairs, will go head-to-head with Buchanan who is looking to seek his fourth and last term in office in the 2018 election.

While Shapiro may also have the name recognition as an attorney, the area nearly always goes Republican. But right now some say a Democrat could take the seat for the first time since 2006.

You may remember Shapiro who ran for the Florida House of Representatives back in 2006 and lost 51 to 49 percent by about 750 votes to Republican Doug Holder in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly two to one.

On Sunday, News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller went one-on-one with Shapiro and the two spoke about a wide array of issues from what Shapiro learned in his last election battle, why he’s running now, how he plans on winning what some call an uphill battle and the top three issues he believes are most important to the residents living in that district. You can see the full interview by watching the video above.

