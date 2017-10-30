SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Monday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center.
The rocket, which is carrying a Korean satellite into orbit, lifted off at 3:34 p.m.
About five minutes later, the main engine cutoff and stage separation were confirmed and the second stage engine burn was underway.
Falcon 9’s first stage did not return to Kennedy Space Center. Instead, it landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
The satellite will be deployed about 36 minutes after liftoff.