SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Monday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket, which is carrying a Korean satellite into orbit, lifted off at 3:34 p.m.

About five minutes later, the main engine cutoff and stage separation were confirmed and the second stage engine burn was underway.

Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed. Second stage engine burn underway. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 30, 2017

Fairing has deployed. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 30, 2017

First stage entry burn complete. Second stage continuing nominally to geostationary transfer orbit. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 30, 2017

Second stage engine cutoff confirmed. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 30, 2017

Falcon 9’s first stage did not return to Kennedy Space Center. Instead, it landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The satellite will be deployed about 36 minutes after liftoff.