Trump, first lady welcome ghosts, goblins on Halloween eve

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcoming ghosts, goblins and everything in between to the White House for trick-or-treating on Halloween eve.

The first lady announced last week that children from more than 20 schools in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia were invited to the festivities on the South Lawn. Military families and members of community organizations are also attending.

Pumpkins carved with the likenesses of past presidents decorate the south entrance of the White House. Black spiders hang from webs spun between the portico’s columns, and a sign over an awning proclaimed “Halloween at the White House 2017.”

Trick-or-treaters are taking home presidential M&M’s, home-baked cookies and other candy.

Federal agencies, including NASA, are handing out goodies.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat celebrating Halloween at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s