Trick or treat traditions to go on in Seminole Heights, with help from community leaders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a tough and troubling decision for Tammy Brooks.

For this mom in Seminole Heights, it was an agonizing call.

No trick-or-treating in her own neighborhood. She would take her daughter somewhere else.

It broke this mom’s heart to break tradition, one that she and her daughter established nine years ago. The family has become so close with other neighbors and friends throughout Seminole Heights, each year people would notice how her daughter has grown and would ask how she was doing in school.

Tammy decided, after much thought, that she would not feel safe taking her daughter trick-or-treating this year.

A ruthless killer has been on the loose for 21 days now, and the person is still out there. This mystery person, who has been seen on surveillance video, is thought to have taken the lives of three young, innocent people.

On this Halloween eve, there is a chilling moment to remember. It was exactly three weeks ago at the first murder took place.

“It is heartbreaking,” Tammy told News Channel 8.

But, amidst the tragedy, comes a moment of hope and triumph. This spooky holiday had a trick of its own – a surprise.

Tammy learned just today that Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan would save Halloween. The two city leaders, who have shown love, faith and support for this community, will save Halloween.

For Tammy, it was the sweetest news ever to know that she and her daughter could carry on tradition and stay in their neighborhood to enjoy a night that they have cherished over the years.

It just so happens that the trick-or-treating is taking place, in the very place, this mother-daughter duo called home.

This year, thanks to to city leaders who care deeply about this community, tradition will continue.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: