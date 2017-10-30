TPD officers at scene of shooting north of Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officers with the Tampa Police Department are responding to a shooting in the Sulphur Springs area.
Sulphur Springs is north of Seminole Heights where three people were shot and killed by an unknown gunman.
A police department spokesperson said a female was shot at 8007 N. Mulberry St. and suffered non life-threatening injuries. The spokesperson also said there is no reason to believe the shooting is related to three recent murders in Seminole Heights.
Residents in the Seminole Heights area have been on edge since the killings.
No other details have been released.
