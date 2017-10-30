Tow to Go program available Halloween night in Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) – Halloween can be scary enough without mixing booze with your boos.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 40 percent of all fatal crashes on Halloween involve a drunken driver.

AAA and Budweiser want stop that by asking all motorists to plan ahead if they are celebrating with alcohol on Tuesday. Make sure to arrange for a ride or a designated driver.

For those who did not plan ahead, the Tow To Go program is available Tuesday, Oct. 31 through 6 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 1.

Florida residents should call 855-286-9246 for a tow.

Tow To Go Guidelines:

• Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

• The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

• Free and available to AAA members and non-members

• Tow to Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, Indiana and Wisconsin

• Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

• Visit http://www.AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

Since its inception in 1998, Tow To Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest.

