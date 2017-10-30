The St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival

Daytime Web Staff Published:

St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival’s production of Julius Caesar will be performed at Williams
Park in downtown St. Petersburg at 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 1 – Sunday, November 5,
2017.
Julius Caesar is directed by Brianna Larson. The cast includes Matthew Frankel as Julius Caesar,
Dylan Jones as Brutus, Ryan Bernier as Antony, Dean Wick as Cassius, Erin Foster as Calpurnia,
and Summer Kiesel as Portia.
Conceived by USF St. Petersburg Alumna, Veronica Matthews, St. Petersburg Shakespeare
Festival has made substantial changes this year and is excited to move to Williams Park. The
festival will present Romeo and Juliet, directed by Stephen Ray in April 2018.
Admission is “Pay What You Can” with a suggested donation of $10.00. Audience members are
encouraged to bring a blanket and or beach/camping chairs.
For more information, visit St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival’s website:

http://www.stpeteshakesfest.org/

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s