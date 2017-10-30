The St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival

St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival’s production of Julius Caesar will be performed at Williams

Park in downtown St. Petersburg at 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 1 – Sunday, November 5,

2017.

Julius Caesar is directed by Brianna Larson. The cast includes Matthew Frankel as Julius Caesar,

Dylan Jones as Brutus, Ryan Bernier as Antony, Dean Wick as Cassius, Erin Foster as Calpurnia,

and Summer Kiesel as Portia.

Conceived by USF St. Petersburg Alumna, Veronica Matthews, St. Petersburg Shakespeare

Festival has made substantial changes this year and is excited to move to Williams Park. The

festival will present Romeo and Juliet, directed by Stephen Ray in April 2018.

Admission is “Pay What You Can” with a suggested donation of $10.00. Audience members are

encouraged to bring a blanket and or beach/camping chairs.

For more information, visit St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival’s website:

http://www.stpeteshakesfest.org/