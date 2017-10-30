Tampa Bay TV news reporters from rival stations marry

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amanda Ciavarri of WFLA News Channel 8 On Your Side and Justin Granit of WTSP 10 News tied the knot Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Rochester, New York.

Amanda looked absolutely stunning in her gorgeous white mermaid gown and Justin was as handsome as ever in his gray tux.

The beautiful couple danced the night away at the Ravenwood Golf Club in Victor, N.Y. (about 25 minutes outside of their hometown).

The two lovebirds were glowing and said they had a wonderful time celebrating with family and friends.

Amanda posted this very sweet note on her WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Granit! Tampa Bay can’t wait to celebrate you two.

Amanda will be back in action Tuesday morning on WFLA News Channel 8. Catch her starting at 4:30 a.m.

Check out some of Amanda’s favorite moments from her big day below.

