VIDEO: SUV crashes into Town N’ Country apartment, injuries sleeping woman inside

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was hospitalized after an SUV slammed into her bedroom early Monday morning.

Three children were also inside the apartment when the SUV crashed into it around midnight.

It happened at the Sweetwater Cove Apartments located at 5454 Ginger Cove Drive.

A resident at the apartment complex was the person driving the SUV. She lives upstairs from the apartment she crashed into and told WFLA News Channel 8 that she accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake.

A man and woman were sleeping in their bedroom when the SUV crashed into it. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries to her arm. Three children, ages 4, 11, and 12, were in a nearby bedroom. They were not injured.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash. The Red Cross also responded to the scene.

No other details have been released.

