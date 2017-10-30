Seminole Heights community selling t-shirts to raise money for families of murder victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Seminole Heights community has pulled together and leaned on one another after the recent string of murders, and now the community wants to financially help the murder victims’ families through a t-shirt fundraiser.

The shirts read “We Are Seminole Heights. Strong. Resilient. United.” Ellie Baggett designed the shirts and says the slogan is perfect for the community.

“We picked strong, resilient and united because that is what the neighborhood is,” she said. “We’ve been through ups and downs but really the community comes together. We’re strong, we’ve been through a lot, we’re resilient and together we are united.”

The shirts will sell for $20 each and benefit the victim’s families.

“Your heart breaks when you hear the families talk about their lost loved ones,” said Steve Zinder with the Southeast Seminole Heights Civic Association.

Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa and Anthony Naiboa’s families are at a loss for words over their murders.

“They were our family, they were members of our community and speaking to all of them, the last thing that they want is for them to be forgotten and we are going to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Zinder.

Zinder hopes the t-shirt fundraiser will have a lasting impression.

“These terrible events have not defined us. That is a new thing that has just cropped up but it has really brought the neighborhood together and we figured this was a really good way to celebrate the families,” said Zinder.

Most of the community has been on edge since the murders happened. Baggett says it’s time to shift gears and change mindsets.

“Instead of worry about what all is going on, just stand up and do everything you can,” said Baggett.

If you’d like to order a shirt, they’ll be available for pre-order at the Taste event in Seminole Heights on Sunday or you can visit the website for the Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood.

