Sebring man jailed for selling Halloween eye contacts, various drug charges

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sebring man was arrested for selling Halloween eye contacts and for various drug charges on Monday.

David Bermudez, 31, advertised Halloween contacts for sale on Facebook for $35.

A detective notices the ad and set up a meeting in Sebring Monday morning.

Bermudez pulled out several of the contacts and handed them to the detective without asking for a prescription.

It’s a third-degree felony to dispense contact lenses or other optical devices without being provided with a prescription first in Florida, even for cosmetic effect.

The Food and Drug Administration classifies all contact lenses as medical devices.

Detectives searched Bermudez’s backpack and found a mason jar with 30.3 grams of marijuana packed in baggies for sale and nine packages of liquid THC.

All of this was within 1,000 feet of both a daycare center and a school.

Bermudez was charged with six felonies, including dispensing optical devices without a prescription, two counts of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

