Sebring man jailed for selling Halloween eye contacts, various drug charges

By Published:
Photo: Flikr/Niek Beck

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sebring man was arrested for selling Halloween eye contacts and for various drug charges on Monday.

David Bermudez, 31, advertised Halloween contacts for sale on Facebook for $35.

A detective notices the ad and set up a meeting in Sebring Monday morning.

Bermudez pulled out several of the contacts and handed them to the detective without asking for a prescription.

It’s a third-degree felony to dispense contact lenses or other optical devices without being provided with a prescription first in Florida, even for cosmetic effect.

The Food and Drug Administration classifies all contact lenses as medical devices.

Detectives searched Bermudez’s backpack and found a mason jar with 30.3 grams of marijuana packed in baggies for sale and nine packages of liquid THC.

All of this was within 1,000 feet of both a daycare center and a school.

Bermudez was charged with six felonies, including dispensing optical devices without a prescription, two counts of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s