Search is on for 2 masked men who fired shots at Sarasota baby shower

The shooting happened Saturday night at Caicos Court in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A quiet Sarasota community is on edge after a man was shot outside a baby shower over the weekend.

Caicos Court is dotted with nice houses and perfectly manicured lawns but at one of the homes, something is out of place. There are lots of bullet holes littered across the front entrance. It’s reminder of the chaos and danger that transpired Saturday night.

At around 5:20 Saturday evening, close to 50 people were gathered at a home on Caicos Court for a baby shower. Jamal Edwards, 29, stepped outside when suddenly, two masked men in hoodies chased him down and fired gunshots. The two men then took off. Neighbors saw people frantically running in fear. 

Kristen Less and her son have relatives in the neighborhood.

“We come here in the morning or at that time in the afternoon so it makes me kind of uncomfortable,” said Less.

Locals are in disbelief that someone would fire shots outside of a baby shower with kids nearby.

“Its pretty evil, it’s the only word that I could describe it. It like gives me chills because you think something like that would not happen in this area, and it did,” said Christine Fallat.

Edwards has a criminal past and detectives believe he was targeted because he was involved in a fight in a Palmetto nightclub the day prior. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment. There were no other victims.

Detectives do not believe the public is in danger, but they need your help to find the two gunmen. Both suspects were wearing black hoodies, masks and jeans. One of the suspects is believed to be 5’11”. There is no further description at this time.

If you have any information, call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

