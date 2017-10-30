Paul Manafort turns self in at FBI Washington Field Office

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were told to surrender to federal authorities Monday, according to reports and a person familiar with the matter.

Manafort turned himself in to Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He arrived at the FBI’s Washington field office early Monday morning.

This comes after a federal grand jury, working on the Russia investigation, approved the first charges in the investigation.

Former trump campaign official rick gates has also been told to turn himself in, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The indictment is expected to be unsealed later monday.

Mueller was appointed in may to oversee the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Gates is expected in court to face charges later in the day, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss an ongoing federal probe on the record.

The White House declined to comment.

Manafort has been one of Mueller’s prime targets. Earlier this year, FBI agents raided Manafort’s home, searching for tax and international banking records. Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country’s former president, Viktor Yanukovych. That investigation was incorporated into Mueller’s broader probe.

In Gates, Mueller brings in not just Manafort’s chief deputy, but a key player from Trump’s campaign who survived past Manafort’s ouster last summer. As of two weeks ago, Gates was still working for Tom Barrack, a Trump confidant, helping with the closeout of the inauguration committee’s campaign account.

