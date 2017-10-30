Police say woman robs bank while 6-year-old waits in taxi

By Published:
Diana Marini, jail booking photo

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) – Police say a woman robbed a bank on Long Island while her 6-year-old daughter waited in a taxi.

Suffolk County police say 28-year-old Diana Marini entered a Chase bank in Islandia at 1 p.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash.

They say the teller handed over an undetermined amount of money and Marini fled in a taxi that was waiting for her.

Police stopped the taxi and found Marini and her 6-year-old inside.

Marini was arrested on charges of robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.

It’s not clear if she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s