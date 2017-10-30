Police: Danish inventor admits dismembering journalist

By Published: Updated:
Journalist Kim Wall

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) – Police in Denmark say a Danish inventor has admitted dismembering a Swedish journalist who disappeared from his submarine, but says he did not kill her.

Copenhagen police say inventor Peter Madsen now says Kim Wall died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine when he was on deck.

Police say he has acknowledged he dismembered her body and threw it into the bay. Investigators have found bags containing her body parts and clothes.

Wall, who was working on a story about Madsen, was last seen aboard his submarine as it left Copenhagen in August.

The next day, Madsen was rescued from the sinking submarine without Wall. Police believe he deliberately sank the vessel.

RELATED COVERAGE-

Danish police say divers have found the decapitated head, legs and clothes of a Swedish journalist, who was killed after going on a trip with an inventor on his submarine.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s