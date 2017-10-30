Off-duty Pinellas County sergeant found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office administration building. (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of one of its off-duty sergeants.

According to the sheriff’s office, 44-year-old Sergeant Michael Borland was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 9 o’clock Monday morning.

Borland’s body was found next to his cruiser in the parking lot of the St. Petersburg College Veterinary Technology Center on Ulmerton Road in Largo. Borland was not on duty at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say Sergeant Borland had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death is being considered a suicide.

Sergeant Borland was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in 1996 and worked in the Patrol Operations Bureau.

Borland’s wife is also a sergeant at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

