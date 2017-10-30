Mom jailed for not vaccinating son doesn’t want future shots

By Published:
Rebecca Bredow, jail booking photo

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit mother who served jail time for violating a court order to have her son vaccinated is asking a judge to prevent any future vaccinations.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 40-year-old Rebecca Bredow’s lawyer Clarence Dass says she will have to convince an Oakland County judge that avoiding future vaccinations is “in the best interests of the child.” Bredow opposes vaccines, but her ex-husband, the boy’s father, wants the boy vaccinated.

An Oakland County judge earlier this month sent the Ferndale woman to jail for five days for ignoring a Sept. 27 order to vaccinate the child.

Dass has said in court filings that Bredow “believes that the risks to vaccinations outweigh the benefits.” A judge hasn’t yet scheduled a hearing on Bredow’s latest request.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s