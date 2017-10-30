Man who sells ice cream in Bradenton arrested for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who sells ice cream in Bradenton was arrested with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Bernardo Salinas, 66, sells ice cream in the area of the 1000 block of 59th Avenue Circle East.

Salinas sold ice cream to the victim on Sunday, then sexually assaulted her at his home.

Detectives arrested Salinas Sunday night.

He is charged with capital sexual battery.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011, ext. 1911.