‘Koetter’s Korner’ examines lingering shoulder problem for Jameis Winston

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston played in his second straight game Sunday with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. After an effective day throwing the football against the Buffalo Bills, Winston had issues against the Carolina Panthers.

“Jameis told me that this is the best he’s felt in three weeks,” said Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter.

The coach did not reveal the extent of any further damage to Winston’s shoulder during his weekly “Koetter’s Korner” exclusive New Channel 8 interview. But there was a moment during the game he considered making a switch at quarterback.

“His [Winston’s] body language. He looked like he was a little staggered,” Koetter said, referring to a hit absorbed by Winston when completing a pass. “I was calling for Ryan Fitzpatrick to be ready to go, but we continued with the drive and Jameis was fine.”

The Bucs offense, however, was not fine in the 17-3 loss. With numbers virtually identical to Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, Winston was unable to produce a touchdown drive. It was the first time the Bucs offense had been held out of the opponent’s endzone since December, 2014.

At 2-5, the Bucs own the last spot in the NFC South Division with a game against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Koetter pointed out the need for a win, but also used the Saints as an example of what a streak can do. He said that New Orleans began the season with a 1-2 record and has won four straight.

The Bucs, meanwhile, got off to a 2-1 start, but have lost four straight.

