Jury selection begins for Pasco County quadruple homicide trial

Ryan Hughes By Published:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The first-degree murder trial of Adam Matos is set to begin this week in Pasco County.

Matos, 31, is accused of the 2014 murders of his ex-girlfriend Megan Brown, her parents and Brown’s boyfriend.

At 8:30 a.m. Monday, Judge Mary Handsel started to question potential jurors.

News Channel 8 learned at least 200 people were called to the courthouse in New Port Richey. Throughout the day, the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys questioned people about potential conflicts of interest, knowledge of the case and issues with their jobs if they’re called to serve.

The trial is expected to last until November 22, Judge Handsel said in court.

Matos has sat stoically in the courtroom during the voir dire process.

After the crime in 2014, prosecutors say Matos took the bodies to a rural location in Hudson, where he left them to decompose.

He ordered pizza and sold the family’s dogs on Craigslist.

Eventually, Matos took his son Tristan from Hudson to downtown Tampa. Matos planned to skip town but instead went to the Floridan hotel.

That’s where police eventually caught him. His son was unharmed.

