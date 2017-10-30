Hillsborough sheriff’s deputy suspended without pay after fleeing scene of crash in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended without pay after fleeing the scene of an accident that involved his personal car Sunday night.

James Paes, 39, of Lithia, was driving at a high speed on 131 Street North, approaching 102nd Avenue North.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Paes was fleeing from a previous crash that was being investigated by the Largo Police Department.

Paes failed to keep control of the car and rear-ended two other cars.

The third car left the road and flipped.

Paes traveled on to the shoulder of the road and hit a fence.

According to FHP, Paes left the scene and as detained by Largo police officers.

He was arrested after he was released from Bayfront Medical Center for careless driving and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries.

Paes was taken to the Pinellas County Jail by FHP troopers and booked by both Largo police for the initial crash, as well as FHP for the second crash.

Additional charges of driving under the influence are pending at the time.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday that Paes has been suspended without pay pending termination.

