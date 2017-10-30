Hillsborough deputy accused in 2 hit-and-runs in Pinellas County

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard By Published:
(Credit: Kevin McGarry)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors say it sounded like multiple explosions.

A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy is accused of going on a crash rampage in Pinellas County.

“I’ve never seen such an impact, heard such an explosion in my life,” said neighbor Kevin McGarry, who ran out to see what happened.

He snapped pictures with his cell phone, showing a truck overturned in a church parking lot and another truck smashed into a fence, its wheel torn off.

“It was incredible. For two pickup trucks, especially pickup trucks to both be destroyed as much as they were, the deputy was flying,” said McGarry.

FHP investigators believe Hillsborough deputy James Paes hit a car a mile north of the second crash scene, then took off, driving fast, south on 131st Street, where he hit another truck and a SUV.

“It was such a noise, the whole neighborhood came out,” said June Zitman.

She got to the crash scene before emergency workers.

(Credit: Kevin McGarry)

“We heard this explosion, like three big explosions, bang, bang, bang! So I ran out and said, ‘that’s an accident,’ because they always happen at the corner,” said Zitman.

The crash happened behind Jim Boeggeman’s house. He said he saw the deputy behind the wheel, then later in his yard.

“He did say that he was not driving the truck,” said Boeggeman.

Cops didn’t buy it. Boggeman watched as Largo officers tried to arrest Paes.

“I did hear the Largo P.D. tell him to get on his stomach or they were gonna taze him,” he said.

Deputy James Paes will likely be fired.

Investigators are waiting for results from his blood work to see if he was drunk.

(Credit: Kevin McGarry)

Follow Peter Bernard on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s