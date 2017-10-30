Grocery stores will do shopping for you, deliver too

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — These days, we’re seeing more and more businesses offering services to make our lives easier. Whether it be lunch or dry cleaning — life gets easier with delivery. Now grocery stores are taking cue and making it easier than ever for us to get our food, just short of the fridge.

Grocery shopping is a chore no parent likes to tackle.

“They hop around the cart so much that with kids I could do 20 minutes, they could do maybe 20 minutes, but after that I’m done,” says Ariela Montalvo a busy mom who’s figured out the best way to get grocery shopping done on her schedule.

Now, grocery stores are taking shopping to another level with delivery straight to your door.

“Really we’re offering everything in between when it comes to online groceries,” says Brian West with Publix.

Publix offers delivery that starts online. Partnering with Instacart, once the order is submitted online, the food is gathered and then delivered. There is an up charge of a few cents per item depending on what it is, along with a delivery fee.

“Most things. You’re going to be able to find most anything you want in the online process,” says West.

Walmart also has a delivery option that starts online. You fill your basket, employees put your order together and then Uber delivers it to your home. The company promises the same low prices as in the store along with a flat delivery fee of $9.99.

“I did delivery. It’s wonderful. I asked them to come at 8 o’clock, and someone was there,” says Montalvo.

If delivery isn’t something you’re interested in you can still swing by the store and pick up what you need without having to pay anything extra. Both Publix and Walmart have a curbside pick-up service that doesn’t cost anything.

“Super easy, super convenient. I called actually on the way over here and she was already here,” says Montalvo.

These services are growing in popularity.

“It’s still a small percentage of our sales, but we’re definitely seeing that increase,” says West.

“Customers want the price, but yet the convenience. We still obviously offer a big box store, and we have all of our teams making sure that we have the availability for the customer,” says Valyant Reed with Walmart.

Which is what could keep grocery stores relevant in today’s digital on demand world.

“In the grocery industry you have to stay ahead of the game,” says West.

Whole Foods also partners with Instacart.

