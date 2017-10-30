Food for Florida disaster relief assistance program available for Pasco residents in November

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Children and Families and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will implement the Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program in Pasco County to assist Pasco individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Irma from Nov. 5 – 8.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, located at 36722 State Route 52 in Dade City.

Law enforcement will strictly enforce no overnight parking and no parking on roads leading to the entrance.

The gat for parking entry will open at 6:30 a.m. and the line may close prior to 6 p.m., based on time to process those already in line.

To qualify for the Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance program, applicants must have lived or worked in one of the counties declared for FEMA Individual Assistance on Sept. 5, and not be receiving food assistance through the regular Food Assistance Program (SNAP).

Additionally, eligible individuals and families must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, or have incurred other disaster related expenses.

The program counts only income and expenses from Sept. 5 through Oct. 4, 2017.

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online prior to visiting the Food for Florida site to expedite the process on site and to receive their benefits sooner. Those who pre-register online will receive their benefits electronically within 72 hours of visiting the site while paper applicants may need to wait 7 – 10 days to electronically receive benefits to their EBT cards.

The pre-registration application is available on the Food for Florida website.

