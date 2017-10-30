Detectives search for clues in Pinellas drive-by shootings, residents and tourist stay cautious

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities need the public’s help identifying a suspect or suspects connected to two drive-by shootings in Pinellas County.

Detectives believe the occupants seen in a white Chevy Impala on Gulf Boulevard around the time of the shooting are tied to the case.

Uber driver Rhonda Woodward of Madeira Beach says she’s being cautious.

“I’m careful where I drive. I try to not go in the areas that are bad or something could be going on,” said Woodward.

Another Uber driver’s window was shot out Friday at 11:52 p.m.

The victim told detectives she was picking up a passenger at the 10000 block of Gulf Boulevard on Treasure Island.

Woodward planned to work the night of the shooting, but changed her mind and stayed home.

“I was going to go out later and then I had friends and people come by. I just decided and something kept telling me not to go and I heard about it and they were worried about me driving,” she said.

The second shooting happened about 30 minutes later, in front of The BeachComber Beach Resort Hotel on St. Petersburg Beach.

Pinellas County deputies tell us Kurt Lang, who was visiting from Dallas for a wedding, was shot in the chest as he was walking along the sidewalk.

Tourist Linda Marshall, visiting from St. Louis, heard about the shooting on the news.

“It pretty much is. It’s pretty scary everywhere. So you either stay in your house or get out and do your norm,” said Marshall.

A third caller reported seeing the same vehicle driving without headlights on and the driver possibly holding a gun out the window.

Investigators with the Treasure Island Police Department have not established a connection between the Treasure Island shooting incident and the Tampa Seminole Heights homicides.

Officers, deputies and detectives from both agencies are sharing relevant information and evidence as they continue the investigation.