Dave and Buster’s celebrating grand opening today in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ve seen the commercials here in the Tampa Bay area for years about spending a night out at Dave and Buster’s, but the closest location was in Orlando.

Now, you”ll be able to get your game without taking a road trip to Orlando. A new Dave and Buster’s is celebrating its grand opening today, just outside of Brandon.

The new Dave and Buster’s has more than 160 games you can play. As part of the grand opening, the adult playground is offering four free games with the purchase of a $10 power card through Nov. 19.

Dave and Buster’s is located at 10209 Estuary Lakes Drive in Tampa and it is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday & Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Their motto to EAT, DRINK, PLAY and WATCH SPORTS is simple and easy to do under 40,000 square feet of fun.

