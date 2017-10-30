Cops: St. Pete woman stole $84,975 from elderly person

ST. PETERSBUEG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly person.
Detectives say Elizabeth Gonzalez, 67, took the elderly person to a bank and helped the victim close a bank account, taking $84,975.38 from the account.
Gonzalez then opened a joint account with the victim using the $84,975.38.
Detectives say Gonzalez then went back to the bank nine days later and closed the newly-opened account.
She then opened a sole ownership account in her name with the $84,975.38.
Detectives say Gonzalez withdrew $18,000 after opening the sole ownership account.
Bank security cameras recorded Gonzalez’s actions.
She was arrested on a charge of exploitation of the elderly over $50,000.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- TPD officers respond to shooting north of Seminole Heights
- Manafort, Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
- Police: Pinellas dad charged with DUI was driving 105 mph with kids in car
- Cops: Danish inventor admits dismembering journalist
- Dave and Buster’s celebrating grand opening today in Tampa
- Tampa Bay TV news reporters from rival stations marry
- Yum! FREE goodies to celebrate Halloween