Cops: St. Pete woman stole $84,975 from elderly person

ST. PETERSBUEG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly person.

Detectives say Elizabeth Gonzalez, 67, took the elderly person to a bank and helped the victim close a bank account, taking $84,975.38 from the account.

Gonzalez then opened a joint account with the victim using the $84,975.38.

Detectives say Gonzalez then went back to the bank nine days later and closed the newly-opened account.

She then opened a sole ownership account in her name with the $84,975.38.

Detectives say Gonzalez withdrew $18,000 after opening the sole ownership account.

Bank security cameras recorded Gonzalez’s actions.

She was arrested on a charge of exploitation of the elderly over $50,000.

