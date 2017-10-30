Cops: St. Pete woman stole $84,975 from elderly person

By Published:
Elizabeth Gonzalez, jail booking photo

ST. PETERSBUEG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly person.

Detectives say Elizabeth Gonzalez, 67, took the elderly person to a bank and helped the victim close a bank account, taking $84,975.38 from the account.

Gonzalez then opened a joint account with the victim using the $84,975.38.

Detectives say Gonzalez then went back to the bank nine days later and closed the newly-opened account.

She then opened a sole ownership account in her name with the $84,975.38.

Detectives say Gonzalez withdrew $18,000 after opening the sole ownership account.

Bank security cameras recorded Gonzalez’s actions.

She was arrested on a charge of exploitation of the elderly over $50,000.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s