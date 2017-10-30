Citrus sheriff seeks help finding sex offender on the run

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a sex offender who is on the run.

Authorities say Jerry W. Corbin, 54, was released from the Department of Corrections On September 29 and did not register as required.

The only information he provided to the Department of Corrections was that he was planning on being transient in the area of Homosassa.

Mr. Corbin is 54 years of age, 5’11” tall and weighs 164 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say he has no vehicles registered in his name.

Online records show he was convicted in 2013 on charges of sexual performance by a child and possessing photos showing sexual performance by a child.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jerry Corbin, please contact Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121 and ask for the Major Crimes Unit.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or go to http://www.crimestopperscitrus.com.

