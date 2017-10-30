Castor honors Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor honored dozens of Vietnam War veterans during a special ceremony on Monday.

Many veterans who served during the Vietnam era were not welcomed home with open arms and recognized for their service because of the political division at the time.

This event is part of an ongoing national effort, passed in the 2008 defense spending bill, to honor the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Castor honored more than 40 local members of the Armed Forces for their service during the Vietnam War.

