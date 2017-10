(WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is running a sweet deal before the 2018 season.

Guests can pay for a day of admission now and get admission to two parks through 2018 for free.

The two park fun card costs $105 for one day, then gets you unlimited admission to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island next year.

The deal is available through March 25.

You can learn more about the deal by going online.

