3 unsolved murders have Seminole Heights parents on edge about Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Seminole Heights residents are on edge three weeks after three people were killed in their neighborhood in a string of murders that happened over a 10-day period. The killer has not been caught and now families are wondering what to do about taking their kids trick-or-treating.

“The good folks are going to be out there on Halloween. Obviously we are taking the appropriate precautions. We want those kids to have a Halloween and we want those families to know we have got their backs,” said Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Mayor Buckhorn said police are also protecting the victims’ families, too. Over the weekend, Anthony Naiboa was laid to rest. The 20-year-old was killed when he was shot at a bus stop. Even more tragic– he wasn’t even supposed to be on that route.

Anthony’s father, Casmiar Nairboa, is clearly proud of his son. He told News Channel 8 Anthony had autism, but that never stopped him from reaching his goals.

“I did not see him at the back of the class. I saw him sitting in the front of the class. I was proud. I felt good for him but I also felt admiration for Anthony,” he said at his son’s funeral service.

The investigation into finding the person who murdered Anthony, Benjamin Mitchell and Monica Hoffa continues.

Police hope someone can identify person of interest shown in a surveillance video is.

The surveillance video shows the person running away from the scene where Benjamin Mitchell was shot and killed, moments after it happened.

There is a $35,000 reward offered in the case. Tampa police urge anyone who knows anything to give them a call.

