2nd ‘T-Rex stampede’ takes over Nashville

WFLA/CNN Published:

NASHVILLE (WFLA/CNN) – People wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes laced up their sneakers for the second annual “T-Rex stampede” in downtown Nashville.

The running crowd of T-Rexes attracted a lot of attention running up Broadway.

An organizer of the event said it started as a joke on social media, but it quickly gained the interest of many.

The organizer hopes it’s now an annual tradition.

About 25 people participated this year.

After the run, people hopped out of their suits and went on with their days.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s