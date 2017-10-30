2nd ‘T-Rex stampede’ takes over Nashville

NASHVILLE (WFLA/CNN) – People wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes laced up their sneakers for the second annual “T-Rex stampede” in downtown Nashville.

The running crowd of T-Rexes attracted a lot of attention running up Broadway.

An organizer of the event said it started as a joke on social media, but it quickly gained the interest of many.

The organizer hopes it’s now an annual tradition.

About 25 people participated this year.

After the run, people hopped out of their suits and went on with their days.

