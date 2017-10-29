Woman killed after boy jumps off overpass, lands on her car

(NBC 4) – Virginia State Police said a suicide attempt by a 12-year-old boy killed the driver of a car he struck when he jumped off an interstate overpass on Saturday.

Marisa Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, died after the boy landed on her car when he jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass on Interstate 66, state police said. The crash happened about 4:18 p.m.

A passenger was able to stop the vehicle, and Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the boy was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Impact of Man’s Fall From I-66 Overpass Kills Driver: Police

Family members told News4 Harris was a student at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia, and she recently had taken a trip to Budapest as part of a college course.

State police originally said a man had fallen off of the overpass.

