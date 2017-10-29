WATCH: Convenience store worker clocks robbery suspect in the face

(WLWT) – A convenience store clerk in Ohio sent a robbery suspect to the ground with a powerful punch to the the face early Tuesday morning.

Andre Young, 52, jumped over the counter while brandishing a blade. The store clerk stopped him with a devastating right hook.

The knockout punch was captured by a security camera. The store clerk called 9-1-1 shortly after delivering the blow.

“He’s still in here,” the clerk told a 911 dispatcher. “I had to knock him out. You need to get a trooper here now, because he’s in here, he’s in here all ****** up. He tried to jump over the counter, and he had a blade in his hands.”

