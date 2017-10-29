Vets4Pets: Local vet cares for your pets at no cost

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve taken your dog or cat in for an exam lately, you know it’s not cheap.

What if you didn’t have the money for medical care for an animal to begin with?

There’s where one Tampa Bay area veterinary clinic can give you and your pet what you need.

June Lovegrow is in love with her 6-year-old cat, Thomas.

Though lately, Thomas isn’t himself.

He hasn’t eaten in days, so Lovegrow brought him to Vets4Pets to be tested.

Vets4Pets is a non-profit vet clinic owned and operated by the Hillsborough Animal Health Foundation and its member hospitals.

Their mission is to provide charity care for those who truly need it.

Their practice manager told News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller most of his clients want to take care of their pets, but simply don’t have the money.

“We are seeing just an enormous amount of animals who just don’t get care any place else,” said Russ Swisher.

Clients like Sheri Wasden, who brought in 1-year-old Titus to be neutered.

Wasden knows that without them, Titus would lose out.

“Not give him a lot of stuf, like medicine and stuff that is so expensive,” Wasden said.

Even when it’s free, Lovegrow said they treat you like family.

“They bring you back,” she said. “They talk to you. You’re part of the family, almost.”

All clients must be referred from a Vets4Pets approved charity or member hospital, or have been approved for a county-funded pet sterilization voucher, or be referred by one of its approved animal groups.

The charity will have an event Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring vendors, a pumpkin patch and photos.

Paul will be there from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. hosting this year’s costume contest.

