Trump comes ahead with fresh criticism of Russia inquiry

Donald Trump
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is unleashing new criticism of the probes into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia. Trump, in a series of tweets, is making reference to what he calls "phony Trump/Russia ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist." He says Democrats are using a “witch hunt” for “evil politics.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is unleashing new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.

Trump — in a series of tweets — is making reference to what he calls “phony Trump/Russia ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist.” He says Democrats are using — in his words — a “witch hunt” for “evil politics” and adds that Republicans are “fighting back like never before.”

Trump’s tweets follow a CNN report that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Associated Press hasn’t confirmed the CNN report.

