MIAMI (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Philippe is a poorly organized storm and nearing extreme south Florida.

Philippe is about 75 miles southwest of Miami and about 55 miles east northeast of Key West.

Philippe’s winds are blowing at 45 mph and the storm is moving east northeast at 17 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara

Northwestern Bahamas

