WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A tower camera captured a video of a tornado that touched down in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

The tornado spawned as Tropical Storm Philippe moved into the area.

The storm dropped up to four inches of rain and produced winds of 40 mph.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

Philippe is moving away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean.

