Suspect sought in fatal Pasco County hit-and-run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident late Saturday night in Pasco County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 56-year-old pedestrian from New Port Richey was walking across US 19, just south of Saltwater Boulevard.

Three vehicles were traveling northbound on the road.

The pedestrian traveled into the path of oncoming traffic and all three vehicles collided with him.

The man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The first vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a charcoal gray Hyundai, either a sedan or a SUV, with front end damage.

The car is missing its left outside mirror and headlight.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers.

