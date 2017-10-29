Suspect sought in fatal Pasco County hit-and-run

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident late Saturday night in Pasco County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 56-year-old pedestrian from New Port Richey was walking across US 19, just south of Saltwater Boulevard.

Three vehicles were traveling northbound on the road.

The pedestrian traveled into the path of oncoming traffic and all three vehicles collided with him.

The man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The first vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle is described as a charcoal gray Hyundai, either a sedan or a SUV, with front end damage.

The car is missing its left outside mirror and headlight.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s