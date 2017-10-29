Sunday Political Panel: Possible political upset locally, Russia investigation, proposed Rays stadium in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla.  (WFLA) – From local to national politics, one of News Channel 8’s political panels hashed out several topics during this Sunday morning’s political program.

The panel shared their thoughts on the race for Congressional District 16, which includes parts of Hillsborough, Manatee and all of Sarasota counties, pitting Republican incumbent Vern Buchanan against Democrat David Shapiro. Some say the race could be a huge upset.

They then moved to the new phase of the Russia investigation that begins this week as we learn who has now been charged.

Finally, they talked about a story News Channel 8 broke this week on the new plan to build a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays in Ybor City, along with any possible effects on the highly contested mayoral race in St. Petersburg between current mayor Rick Kriseman and former mayor Rick Baker.

