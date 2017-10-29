Skydiver killed in possible parachute malfunction

By Published:
WCVB/Pepperell Skydiving Center

PEPPERELL , Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a 60-year-old skydiver has been killed after possibly experiencing a parachute malfunction in Pepperell.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Pepperell Chief of Police David Scott say in a statement that the man’s body was found around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pepperell Skydiving Center.

They say the man was an experienced skydiver who worked as an independent contractor filming jumps with the skydiving company. A preliminary investigation suggests his parachute malfunctioned.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s