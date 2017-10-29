Skydiver killed in possible parachute malfunction

PEPPERELL , Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a 60-year-old skydiver has been killed after possibly experiencing a parachute malfunction in Pepperell.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Pepperell Chief of Police David Scott say in a statement that the man’s body was found around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pepperell Skydiving Center.

They say the man was an experienced skydiver who worked as an independent contractor filming jumps with the skydiving company. A preliminary investigation suggests his parachute malfunctioned.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW