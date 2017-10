(WFLA) – Jim McElwain is out as head coach at Florida, according to reports by NBC Sports.

NBC Sports is citing FootballScoop, who first reported the news.

According to the report from FootballScoop, the decision to part ways came today.

McElwain is out after the Gators are 3-4.

