Pinellas dad charged with DUI was driving 105 mph with kids in car

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A drunk driver was traveling at over 100 mph when he was stopped for speeding in Clearwater this weekend. And what’s even more frightening is that he was discovered with three children in the car.

Pablo Nandho Pedraza, 37, was stopped after police clocked him driving on US 19 at 105 mph in a 55 mph zone around 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

According to an affidavit, he was driving without a valid license and his three children were inside the car. The children’s ages were not disclosed.

Police said Nandho Pedraza’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. They detected alcohol on his breath and conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed. He blew a .179 on a breathalyzer test and had a blood alcohol content of .167, more than double the legal limit.

Nandho Pedraza was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and child neglect.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and his bond is set to $10,500, according to the affidavit.

