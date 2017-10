MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered person.

Amanda Everage, 36, was last seen on Sunday at 12:45 a.m.

She is 5’6” and 150 pounds with short, brown hair.

Everage is driving a gold 2007 Doge Nitro with Florida tag Z73 APK.

If Everage is seen, please contact local law enforcement.

