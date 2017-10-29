Houston Texans kneel during anthem in protest of team owner’s comments

(AP) – Only 10 active Houston Texans players stood for the national anthem with the rest of the team kneeling down.

The Texans had indicated there would be some type of protest following comments by owner Bob McNair. McNair has issued two apologies and is attempting to explain his comments after a story in ESPN The Magazine this week revealed that he said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

There were reports the Texans would consider staying in the locker room for the anthem, but the entire team took the field about 10 minutes before kickoff. When the anthem started more than half the active roster took a knee.

The majority of Seattle’s defensive line continued to sit as it has for most of the season.

