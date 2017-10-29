Boaters rescued by quick-thinking trooper, jet skier near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Overturned boat. (Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A trooper and a jet skier sprang into action Sunday afternoon when a boat capsized near the Skyway Bridge.

Corporal Jim Covert of the Florida Highway Patrol was patrolling the bridge when he noticed three boaters sitting atop an overturned vessel.

He radioed for help, but soon came to realize there were no rescue vessels nearby.

The trooper noticed David Teichman, 26, of St. Petersburg, parked near a rest area with his jet ski.

Teichman immediately came to the Corporal Covert’s aid, rode his jet ski to the overturned boat and brought the boaters safely back to shore.

David Teichman on his jet ski. Photo courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the boat was hit with powerful waves, causing it to overturn. It had left St. John’s Pass earlier that day.

Multiple agencies, including the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, Coast Guard and FWC responded to the incident as well.

