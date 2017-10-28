‘White Lives Matter’ organizers cancel second rally

WKRN/WFLA Published:
CNN

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Chief Public Relations official of League of the South, Hunter Wallace, the second “White Live Matter” rally scheduled to take place in Murfreesboro, Tennessee has been canceled.

Wallace claimed they received intel that Murfreesboro was ‘a lawsuit trap’ and wasn’t worth the risk.

The City of Murfreesboro also tweeted that the League of the South canceled but a rally was still going on with no problems.

The group organized another rally that took place in Shelbyville Saturday afternoon.  Some 200 white nationalists took the streets to call for more deportations and closing the borders.  Nearly double that number of people showed up to counter protest.

About 500 counter protesters took the streets of Murfreesboro ahead of the second rally on Saturday, but only 15 white nationalists showed up, and then the protest was canceled.

