WATCH: Kansas police plan surprise for fallen officer’s bullied son

Kansas police plan surprise for fallen officer's bullied son

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are planning a surprise for a fallen officer’s oldest son who was bullied at school.

KMBC-TV reports that Officer Mitch Kelchen from Anamosa, Iowa, was killed in a car crash during Labor Day weekend when another driver crossed the center line. At Kelchen’s funeral, his oldest son collected business cards from the officers who came to honor his father.

But another student ripped them up at school.

Now Kansas City, Kansas, police are collecting business cards from all over the U.S. and a fine art store has offered to frame the cards for free.

In the middle is a patch from the Anamosa Police Department and collector police coins.

Officers say they want the boy to know “we’re all family.”

 

