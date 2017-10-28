Tropical system expected to bring rain to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With a little over one month to go in the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 is forecast to become the 16th named storm of the season as it moves northeast over Cuba. If the storm strengthens, it would be given the name Philippe.

As the tropical system moves northeast, it will help to increase moisture across the Florida Peninsula. Parts of South Florida could receive up to 4 inches of rain through Sunday morning.

“In the Tampa Bay area, highest rainfall totals will fall south of Interstate 4 across southern Polk, Highlands, Hardee, and DeSoto Counties. This area could see 2 to 3 inches of rain. Totals of .5 to 1.0 inches will be common north of the interstate,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

Hurricane Season continues through November 30th.

