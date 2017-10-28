Tropical system expected to bring rain to Tampa Bay area

WFLA Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With a little over one month to go in the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 is forecast to become the 16th named storm of the season as it moves northeast over Cuba. If the storm strengthens, it would be given the name Philippe.

As the tropical system moves northeast, it will help to increase moisture across the Florida Peninsula. Parts of South Florida could receive up to 4 inches of rain through Sunday morning.

“In the Tampa Bay area, highest rainfall totals will fall south of Interstate 4 across southern Polk, Highlands, Hardee, and DeSoto Counties. This area could see 2 to 3 inches of rain. Totals of .5 to 1.0 inches will be common north of the interstate,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

Hurricane Season continues through November 30th.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s