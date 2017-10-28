Tropical Storm Philippe develops in Caribbean, may bring rain to South Florida

(WFLA) – Another tropical storm, Philippe, has developed in the Caribbean, and may bring some rain to South Florida. Philipe is the 16th named storm of the season.

Right now, Philippe is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It’s about 20 miles southwest of Havana and 120 miles south-southwest of Key West.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

  • Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la
  • Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara
  • Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

  • Craig Key to Golden Beach
  • Central Bahamas

